Leavenworth County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 49% of Leavenworth County residents in Kansas over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 16% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Leavenworth County residents in Kansas will continue to need help paying for college. 2,198 men and 2,183 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,494 men 1,803 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Leavenworth County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Leavenworth County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Leavenworth County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Leavenworth County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Leavenworth County residents?

There are 89 scholarships totaling $386,815.00 available to Leavenworth County residents. You can easily browse through all 89 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Leavenworth County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Leavenworth County?

Do I need to be a resident of Leavenworth County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Leavenworth County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Leavenworth County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.