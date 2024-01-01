Riley County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 59% of Riley County residents in Kansas over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 66% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Riley County residents in Kansas will continue to need help paying for college. 1,357 men and 1,015 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 11,200 men 9,847 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Riley County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Riley County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Riley County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Riley County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Riley County residents?

There are 89 scholarships totaling $386,815.00 available to Riley County residents. You can easily browse through all 89 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Riley County?

89 scholarships worth $386,815.00 are available for college students in Riley County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Riley County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Riley for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Riley County?

89 scholarships totaling $386,815.00 are available for high school seniors in Riley County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Riley County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Riley County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Riley County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.