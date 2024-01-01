Sedgwick County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 26% of Sedgwick County residents in Kansas over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 89% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Sedgwick County residents in Kansas will continue to need help paying for college. 14,526 men and 14,115 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 11,221 men 14,450 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Sedgwick County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Sedgwick County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Sedgwick County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Sedgwick County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Sedgwick County residents?

There are 89 scholarships totaling $386,815.00 available to Sedgwick County residents. You can easily browse through all 89 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Sedgwick County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Sedgwick County?

Do I need to be a resident of Sedgwick County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Sedgwick County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Sedgwick County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.