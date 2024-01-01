Shawnee County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 11% of Shawnee County residents in Kansas over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 36% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Shawnee County residents in Kansas will continue to need help paying for college. 4,789 men and 4,426 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 3,871 men 5,261 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Shawnee County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Shawnee County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Shawnee County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Shawnee County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Shawnee County residents?

There are 89 scholarships totaling $386,815.00 available to Shawnee County residents. You can easily browse through all 89 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Shawnee County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Shawnee County?

Do I need to be a resident of Shawnee County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Shawnee County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Shawnee County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.