Topeka residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Topeka residents is $46,087.00, and 15.1% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Topeka, KS more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

28.2% of Topeka residents have a college degree or higher, while 31.4% have a high school degree but no more and 10.3% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 30.1% have at least some college education, 17.4% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 10.8% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Topeka residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.3% of people living in Topeka, KS are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 14.3% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Topeka.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Topeka, KS residents?

There are 89 scholarships totaling $386,815.00 available to Topeka residents.

Are these scholarships available for Topeka high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Topeka can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Topeka?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Topeka can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.