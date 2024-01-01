Kansas City residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Kansas City residents is $41,671.00, and 11.9% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Kansas City, KS more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

16.6% of Kansas City residents have a college degree or higher, while 32.7% have a high school degree but no more and 22.1% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 28.7% have at least some college education, 11.3% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 5.3% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Kansas City residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 14.3% of people living in Kansas City, KS are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 14.3% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Kansas City.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Kansas City, KS residents?

There are 89 scholarships totaling $386,815.00 available to Kansas City residents.

Are these scholarships available for Kansas City high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Kansas City can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Kansas City?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Kansas City can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.