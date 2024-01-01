Campbell County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 57% of Campbell County residents in Kentucky over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 19% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Campbell County residents in Kentucky will continue to need help paying for college. 2,357 men and 2,369 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 2,778 men 3,497 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Campbell County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Campbell County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Campbell County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Campbell County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Campbell County residents?

There are 169 scholarships totaling $630,857.00 available to Campbell County residents. You can easily browse through all 169 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Campbell County?

169 scholarships worth $630,857.00 are available for college students in Campbell County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Campbell County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Campbell for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Campbell County?

169 scholarships totaling $630,857.00 are available for high school seniors in Campbell County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Campbell County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Campbell County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Campbell County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.