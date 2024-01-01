Louisville residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Louisville residents is $49,439.00, and 20.1% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Louisville, KY more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

28.7% of Louisville residents have a college degree or higher, while 28.9% have a high school degree but no more and 11.5% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 30.9% have at least some college education, 16.8% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 11.9% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Louisville residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.4% of people living in Louisville, KY are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 14.5% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Louisville.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Louisville, KY residents?

There are 169 scholarships totaling $630,857.00 available to Louisville residents.

Are these scholarships available for Louisville high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Louisville can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Louisville?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Louisville can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.