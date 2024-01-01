Sign Up
2024 Kenton County Scholarships

Kenton County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 93% of Kenton County residents in Kentucky over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 32% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Kenton County residents in Kentucky will continue to need help paying for college. 4,666 men and 3,900 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 3,727 men 4,311 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Kenton County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Kenton County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Kenton County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Kenton County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Kenton County residents?

There are 169 scholarships totaling $630,857.00 available to Kenton County residents. You can easily browse through all 169 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Kenton County?

169 scholarships worth $630,857.00 are available for college students in Kenton County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Kenton County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Kenton for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Kenton County?

169 scholarships totaling $630,857.00 are available for high school seniors in Kenton County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Kenton County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Kenton County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Kenton County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.

Hallmark Scholarship
Sponsor:
Western Kentucky University
Applicant must be a National Merit, National Hispanic, or National Achievement semifinalist.
Deadline:
February 15
$3,104.00
Regents Scholarship
Sponsor:
Western Kentucky University
Selection is based upon cumulative GPA, class rank, and standardized test scores.
Deadline:
February 15
$1,544.00
United Methodist Grant
Sponsor:
Kentucky Wesleyan College
Applicant must be a member of a United Methodist Church
Deadline:
February 17
$1,000.00
Ursuline Scholarship
Sponsor:
Brescia University
Applicant must have a minimum 3.7 GPA, and have a minimum ACT composite score of 30 (minimum SAT combined score of 1320).
Deadline:
March 15
$10,000.00
Colonel Scholarship
Sponsor:
Centre College
Applicant must be a student of the college.
Deadline:
January 15
$17,000.00
Faculty Scholarship
Sponsor:
Centre College
Applicant must be a student at the college.
Deadline:
January 15
$21,500.00
James Graham Brown Scholarship
Sponsor:
Kentucky Wesleyan College
Deadline:
February 17
-
Angelica Garcia Award
Sponsor:
Spalding University
Applicant must be a full-time, resident hall student from 100 miles away from Louisville and must participate in campus activities.
Deadline:
March 1 (priority)
$1,200.00
Honor Scholarship
Sponsor:
Spalding University
Applicant must have a minimum 3.0 GPA (minimum 3.4 GPA and 31 completed credit hours if a transfer), minimum composite ACT score of 22, and be accepted for full-time enrollment.
Deadline:
March 1 (priority), July 1
$4,800.00
Monsignor Horrigan Scholarship
Sponsor:
Bellarmine University
Applicant must have a minimum 3.0 GPA and a composite ACT score of 25 (combined SAT Reasoning score of 1140). Applicant must be able to maintain their GPA and full-time enrollment status. Priority is given to applicants who submit their application for admission in accordance with stated deadlines. Merit Scholarships are...
Deadline:
February 1
$14,000.00
Merit Scholarship
Sponsor:
Midway College
Applicant must be a woman.
Deadline:
February 1
$3,000.00
Girl Scout Gold Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Louisville
Applicant must be a woman and recipient of the Girl Scout Gold Award from the Kentuckiana Girl Scout Council, have a minimum 'B' grade average and minimum composite ACT score of 20, and be a graduate of an accredited Kentucky school.
Deadline:
April 15
-
Early Childhood Development Scholarship
Sponsor:
Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority
Applicant must be a Kentucky resident and work at least 20 hours weekly in a participating early childhood facility or approved professional development training.
Deadline:
July 15 (fall), November 15 (spring), April 15 (summer)
$1,800.00
