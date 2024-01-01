Shreveport residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Shreveport residents is $37,390.00, and 14.7% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Shreveport, LA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

25.2% of Shreveport residents have a college degree or higher, while 31.5% have a high school degree but no more and 13.8% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 29.6% have at least some college education, 15.6% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 9.6% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Shreveport residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 13.1% of people living in Shreveport, LA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 15.1% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Shreveport.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Shreveport, LA residents?

There are 132 scholarships totaling $301,856.00 available to Shreveport residents.

Are these scholarships available for Shreveport high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Shreveport can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Shreveport?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Shreveport can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.