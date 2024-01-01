Jefferson County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 22% of Jefferson County residents in Louisiana over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 96% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Jefferson County residents in Louisiana will continue to need help paying for college. 11,432 men and 11,204 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 9,174 men 12,451 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Jefferson County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Jefferson County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Jefferson County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Jefferson County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Jefferson County residents?

There are 132 scholarships totaling $301,856.00 available to Jefferson County residents. You can easily browse through all 132 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Jefferson County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Jefferson County?

Do I need to be a resident of Jefferson County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Jefferson County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Jefferson County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.