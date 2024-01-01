New Orleans residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for New Orleans residents is $38,721.00, and 18.6% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of New Orleans, LA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

36.5% of New Orleans residents have a college degree or higher, while 23.0% have a high school degree but no more and 14.1% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 26.4% have at least some college education, 20.7% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 15.8% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of New Orleans residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 10.8% of people living in New Orleans, LA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 16.8% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in New Orleans.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for New Orleans, LA residents?

There are 132 scholarships totaling $301,856.00 available to New Orleans residents.

Are these scholarships available for New Orleans high school students?

Yes, all high school students in New Orleans can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in New Orleans?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in New Orleans can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.