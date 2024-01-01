Aroostook County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 21% of Aroostook County residents in Maine over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 20% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Aroostook County residents in Maine will continue to need help paying for college. 1,943 men and 1,959 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,465 men 2,154 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Aroostook County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Aroostook County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Aroostook County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Aroostook County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Aroostook County residents?

How many scholarships are available for college students in Aroostook County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Aroostook County?

Do I need to be a resident of Aroostook County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Aroostook County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Aroostook County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.