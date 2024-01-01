Sign Up
2024 Kennebec County Scholarships

Kennebec County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 78% of Kennebec County residents in Maine over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 31% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Kennebec County residents in Maine will continue to need help paying for college. 3,583 men and 3,264 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 2,765 men 3,857 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Kennebec County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Kennebec County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Kennebec County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Kennebec County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Kennebec County residents?

There are 72 scholarships totaling $495,800.00 available to Kennebec County residents. You can easily browse through all 72 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Kennebec County?

72 scholarships worth $495,800.00 are available for college students in Kennebec County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Kennebec County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Kennebec for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Kennebec County?

72 scholarships totaling $495,800.00 are available for high school seniors in Kennebec County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Kennebec County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Kennebec County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Kennebec County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.

Rand Instrumental Scholarship
Sponsor:
Portland Rossini Club
Applicant must be a resident of the state of Maine and be between the ages 17 and 25 at time of audition. Applicant must be a music major during the fall semester at any accredited music school or university. Audition (of no more than 15 minutes) will include a performance of...
Deadline:
May 15
$2,100.00
St. Joseph Scholarship
Sponsor:
St. Joseph's College
Applicant must have a strong record of high school accomplishment in college preparatory classes. Selection is based upon GPA and SAT or ACT scores.
Deadline:
None
$36,000.00
Mercy Scholarship
Sponsor:
St. Joseph's College
Applicant must demonstrate success is college preparatory classes, community service, and extracurricular involvement.
Deadline:
None
$28,000.00
Eva Albee Kelley Scholarship
Sponsor:
St. Joseph's College
Selection is based upon financial need.
Deadline:
March 1
$3,000.00
Sarah T. Burke Scholarship
Sponsor:
St. Joseph's College
Applicant must be a parishioner of St. Patrick's in Lewiston, ME.
Deadline:
March 1
$3,000.00
McAuley Scholarship
Sponsor:
St. Joseph's College
Applicant must demonstrate an exceptional record of community service and leadership and should have enrolled in a competitive college preparatory program. Selection is based upon GPA and SAT or ACT scores.
Deadline:
None
$40,000.00
MGAA Scholarship
Sponsor:
Maine Graphic Arts Association (MGGA)
Applicant must be a Maine resident and have been accepted to a post-secondary graphic arts program. Scholarship application, high school transcript, and two candidate evaluation forms must be submitted.
Deadline:
May 15 (post-marked date)
$1,000.00
Maine State Music Theater Internships
Sponsor:
Maine State Music Theater
Applicant must have an interest in working in theatre. Positions include costume shop/stitchers, administration, electrics, marketing, paints, performance, props, scene shop/carpenters, state management, stage operations/deck run crew, and wardrobe.
Deadline:
March 1
-
AGC of Maine Scholarship
Sponsor:
Associated Constructors of Maine (ACM)
Applicant must be a Maine resident who is entering or currently enrolled in an undergraduate, construction-related field of study at an accredited Maine post-secondary institution. Financial need required.
Deadline:
March 31
$3,000.00
American Legion Children and Youth Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Legion - Maine
Selection is based upon financial need. Letters of recommendation and transcripts required.
Deadline:
May 1
$500.00
Maine Difference Scholarship
Sponsor:
Lamey-Wellehan Maine Difference Scholarship Program
Applicant must be a Maine resident attending a Maine college or university. Applicant's studies must focus on the ecology and economics of Maine.
Deadline:
May 30
$1,000.00
Outstanding Student Merit Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Southern Maine
Deadline:
March 1 (Priority)
$5,000.00
Deanna Lynn Potts Scholarship
Sponsor:
Cystinosis Foundation
Applicant must be a high school senior with cystinosis wanting to pursue educational goals in college or at a vocational school.
Deadline:
June 1
$1,000.00
