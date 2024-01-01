Kennebec County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 78% of Kennebec County residents in Maine over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 31% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Kennebec County residents in Maine will continue to need help paying for college. 3,583 men and 3,264 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 2,765 men 3,857 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Kennebec County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Kennebec County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Kennebec County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Kennebec County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Kennebec County residents?

There are 72 scholarships totaling $495,800.00 available to Kennebec County residents. You can easily browse through all 72 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Kennebec County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Kennebec County?

Do I need to be a resident of Kennebec County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Kennebec County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Kennebec County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.