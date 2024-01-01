Penobscot County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 82% of Penobscot County residents in Maine over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 37% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Penobscot County residents in Maine will continue to need help paying for college. 3,563 men and 3,703 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 5,902 men 7,124 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Penobscot County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Penobscot County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Penobscot County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Penobscot County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Penobscot County residents?

There are 72 scholarships totaling $495,800.00 available to Penobscot County residents. You can easily browse through all 72 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Penobscot County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Penobscot County?

Do I need to be a resident of Penobscot County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Penobscot County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Penobscot County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.