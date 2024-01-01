Maryland is not immune from the nationwide trend of rising tuition costs. The average tuition for Maryland universities is a whopping $13,873.00 and the total cost of attendance is $34,989.00. 55% of student graduates in Maryland graduate with an average debt load of $29,178.00. That’s why hundreds of thousands of students in Maryland turn either to scholarships or student loans.

These MD scholarships are available for men, women and a variety of students in Maryland, and any Maryland resident regardless of their interests or background. Maryland scholarships are available for college students, for adults going back to school, and all types of MD students or MD residents, and especially targeted to help middle class families afford a top-of-the-line education. The best part about these scholarships is they are easy (many require nothing more than filling out a simple form) and they don’t need to be paid back!

While some scholarships are easy and can be completed in under 30 seconds, others require more upfront information. We’ve marked easy scholarships with a little “Easy Apply” so you can prioritize them. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Maryland residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for MD residents?

There are 513 scholarships totaling $1,719,325.00 available to Maryland residents. You can easily browse through all 513 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for moms and single moms in Maryland?

Moms in Maryland are eligible for all the same scholarships as MD residents. Therefore, the 513 scholarships worth $1,719,325.00 mentioned above is also available to moms and single moms. In addition, however, you can check out additional scholarships for moms, which have been provided exclusively for moms and single moms, and you can find from the main scholarship search engine page.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Maryland?

513 scholarships worth $1,719,325.00 are available for college students in MD. In addition, we encourage current college students in Maryland to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Maryland for more options. Here are links for scholarships at the 20 largest colleges in Maryland:

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Maryland?

513 scholarships totaling $1,719,325.00 are available for high school seniors in MD. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of MD to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Maryland residents, or they do not require specific state residency at all and are therefore available to MD students and residents, as well as others across the country.