Baltimore residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Baltimore residents is $46,641.00, and 20.0% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Baltimore, MD more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

30.4% of Baltimore residents have a college degree or higher, while 29.7% have a high school degree but no more and 15.8% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 24.0% have at least some college education, 15.9% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 14.5% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Baltimore residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 11.3% of people living in Baltimore, MD are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 17.8% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Baltimore.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Baltimore, MD residents?

There are 513 scholarships totaling $1,719,325.00 available to Baltimore residents.

Are these scholarships available for Baltimore high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Baltimore can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Baltimore?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Baltimore can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.