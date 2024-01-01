Baltimore County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 76% of Baltimore County residents in Maryland over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 14% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Baltimore County residents in Maryland will continue to need help paying for college. 21,486 men and 21,004 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 22,852 men 30,170 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Baltimore County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Baltimore County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Baltimore County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Baltimore County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Baltimore County residents?

There are 513 scholarships totaling $1,719,325.00 available to Baltimore County residents. You can easily browse through all 513 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Baltimore County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Baltimore County?

Do I need to be a resident of Baltimore County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Baltimore County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Baltimore County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.