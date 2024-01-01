Frederick County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 19% of Frederick County residents in Maryland over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 41% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Frederick County residents in Maryland will continue to need help paying for college. 7,047 men and 6,615 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 4,692 men 7,855 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Frederick County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Frederick County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Frederick County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Frederick County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Frederick County residents?

There are 513 scholarships totaling $1,719,325.00 available to Frederick County residents.

