Prince George's County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 65% of Prince George's County residents in Maryland over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 15% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Prince George's County residents in Maryland will continue to need help paying for college. 25,224 men and 24,504 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 25,637 men 36,937 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Prince George's County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Prince George's County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Prince George's County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Prince George's County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Prince George's County residents?

There are 513 scholarships totaling $1,719,325.00 available to Prince George's County residents. You can easily browse through all 513 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Prince George's County?

513 scholarships worth $1,719,325.00 are available for college students in Prince George's County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Prince George's County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Prince George's for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Prince George's County?

513 scholarships totaling $1,719,325.00 are available for high school seniors in Prince George's County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Prince George's County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Prince George's County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Prince George's County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.