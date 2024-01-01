Sign Up
2024 Essex County Scholarships

Essex County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 70% of Essex County residents in Massachusetts over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 13% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Essex County residents in Massachusetts will continue to need help paying for college. 22,357 men and 20,918 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 15,965 men 22,066 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Essex County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Essex County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Essex County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Essex County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Essex County residents?

There are 1136 scholarships totaling $6,582,320.00 available to Essex County residents. You can easily browse through all 1136 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Essex County?

1136 scholarships worth $6,582,320.00 are available for college students in Essex County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Essex County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Essex for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Essex County?

1136 scholarships totaling $6,582,320.00 are available for high school seniors in Essex County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Essex County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Essex County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Essex County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.

Read more...
Alumni Discount
Sponsor:
Suffolk University
Deadline:
None
$1,000.00
American Legion-Massachusetts Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Legion - Massachusetts
Applicant must be the child or grandchild of a Department of Massachusetts Legion member in good standing. One award is for nursing only.
Deadline:
April 1
$1,000.00
Oratorical Contest
Sponsor:
American Legion - Massachusetts
Applicant must be a student under age 20 and enrolled as a junior or senior in high school at the time of contest.
Deadline:
December 15
$1,000.00
Presidential Scholarship
Sponsor:
Boston University
Selection is based upon exceptionally strong high school academic record.
Deadline:
January 1 (all application materials)
$25,000.00
Boston College Scholarship/Grant
Sponsor:
Boston College
Selection is based upon financial need and GPA.
Deadline:
February 1
$500.00
AMS Industry/Government Graduate Fellowship
Sponsor:
American Meteorological Society (AMS)
Applicant must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident entering first year of graduate school at an accredited U.S. institution pursuing a full-time course of study in the atmospheric or related oceanic or hydrologic sciences over a full academic year.
Deadline:
March 31
$23,000.00
Theta Delta Chi Educational Foundation Scholarship
Sponsor:
Theta Delta Chi Educational Foundation
Applicant must be an active member in good standing at any active charge or colony in the Fraternity who is a junior or senior in college. Minimum 3.0 GPA required.
Deadline:
June 15
$4,000.00
Louise A. Habicht University Honors Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth
Applicant must be a senior working on his/her honors theses.
Deadline:
March 1
$1,000.00
Gustave and Elsa LaStaiti Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth
Applicant must have a minimum 3.0 GPA and 24 credit hours and must demonstrate involvement in significant public service at the institution or in his/her hometown.
Deadline:
March 1
$1,000.00
Alumni Association Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth
Selection is based upon merit.
Deadline:
March 1
$500.00
Kenneth G. Gammons C.P.A. Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth
Applicant must be enrolled in the Charlton College of Business.
Deadline:
March 1
$2,000.00
Robert W. Thompson Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth
Applicant must be enrolled in the College of Engineering. Preference is given to students pursuing a course of study leading to a career in facilities engineering.
Deadline:
March 1
$2,500.00
Alumnae Sponsor Award
Sponsor:
Regis College
Deadline:
None
$2,000.00
