Middlesex County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 23% of Middlesex County residents in Massachusetts over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 23% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Middlesex County residents in Massachusetts will continue to need help paying for college. 38,247 men and 36,038 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 43,449 men 49,220 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Middlesex County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Middlesex County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Middlesex County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Middlesex County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Middlesex County residents?

There are 1136 scholarships totaling $6,582,320.00 available to Middlesex County residents. You can easily browse through all 1136 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Middlesex County?

1136 scholarships worth $6,582,320.00 are available for college students in Middlesex County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Middlesex County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Middlesex for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Middlesex County?

1136 scholarships totaling $6,582,320.00 are available for high school seniors in Middlesex County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Middlesex County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Middlesex County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Middlesex County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.