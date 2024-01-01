Norfolk County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 93% of Norfolk County residents in Massachusetts over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 10% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Norfolk County residents in Massachusetts will continue to need help paying for college. 18,450 men and 17,391 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 15,561 men 20,166 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Norfolk County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Norfolk County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Norfolk County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Norfolk County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Norfolk County residents?

There are 1136 scholarships totaling $6,582,320.00 available to Norfolk County residents. You can easily browse through all 1136 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Norfolk County?

1136 scholarships worth $6,582,320.00 are available for college students in Norfolk County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Norfolk County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Norfolk for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Norfolk County?

1136 scholarships totaling $6,582,320.00 are available for high school seniors in Norfolk County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Norfolk County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Norfolk County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Norfolk County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.