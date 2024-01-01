Plymouth County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 36% of Plymouth County residents in Massachusetts over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 10% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Plymouth County residents in Massachusetts will continue to need help paying for college. 16,066 men and 14,391 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 10,169 men 13,742 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Plymouth County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Plymouth County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Plymouth County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Plymouth County residents.

Do I need to be a resident of Plymouth County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Plymouth County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Plymouth County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.