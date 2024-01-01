Worcester County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 65% of Worcester County residents in Massachusetts over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 16% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Worcester County residents in Massachusetts will continue to need help paying for college. 24,289 men and 22,059 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 21,091 men 25,684 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Worcester County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Worcester County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Worcester County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Worcester County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Worcester County residents?

There are 1136 scholarships totaling $6,582,320.00 available to Worcester County residents. You can easily browse through all 1136 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Worcester County?

1136 scholarships worth $6,582,320.00 are available for college students in Worcester County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Worcester County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Worcester for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Worcester County?

1136 scholarships totaling $6,582,320.00 are available for high school seniors in Worcester County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Worcester County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Worcester County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Worcester County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.