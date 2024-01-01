Worcester residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Worcester residents is $45,869.00, and 20.1% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Worcester, MA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

30.0% of Worcester residents have a college degree or higher, while 29.9% have a high school degree but no more and 15.3% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 24.9% have at least some college education, 18.4% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 11.6% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Worcester residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 13.9% of people living in Worcester, MA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 18.7% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Worcester.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Worcester, MA residents?

There are 1136 scholarships totaling $6,582,320.00 available to Worcester residents.

Are these scholarships available for Worcester high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Worcester can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Worcester?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Worcester can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.