2024 Worcester Scholarships

Worcester residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Worcester residents is $45,869.00, and 20.1% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Worcester, MA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

30.0% of Worcester residents have a college degree or higher, while 29.9% have a high school degree but no more and 15.3% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 24.9% have at least some college education, 18.4% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 11.6% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Worcester residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 13.9% of people living in Worcester, MA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 18.7% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Worcester.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Worcester, MA residents?

There are 1136 scholarships totaling $6,582,320.00 available to Worcester residents.

Are these scholarships available for Worcester high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Worcester can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Worcester?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Worcester can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.

Alumni Discount
Sponsor:
Suffolk University
Deadline:
None
$1,000.00
American Legion-Massachusetts Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Legion - Massachusetts
Applicant must be the child or grandchild of a Department of Massachusetts Legion member in good standing. One award is for nursing only.
Deadline:
April 1
$1,000.00
Oratorical Contest
Sponsor:
American Legion - Massachusetts
Applicant must be a student under age 20 and enrolled as a junior or senior in high school at the time of contest.
Deadline:
December 15
$1,000.00
Presidential Scholarship
Sponsor:
Boston University
Selection is based upon exceptionally strong high school academic record.
Deadline:
January 1 (all application materials)
$25,000.00
Boston College Scholarship/Grant
Sponsor:
Boston College
Selection is based upon financial need and GPA.
Deadline:
February 1
$500.00
AMS Industry/Government Graduate Fellowship
Sponsor:
American Meteorological Society (AMS)
Applicant must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident entering first year of graduate school at an accredited U.S. institution pursuing a full-time course of study in the atmospheric or related oceanic or hydrologic sciences over a full academic year.
Deadline:
March 31
$23,000.00
Theta Delta Chi Educational Foundation Scholarship
Sponsor:
Theta Delta Chi Educational Foundation
Applicant must be an active member in good standing at any active charge or colony in the Fraternity who is a junior or senior in college. Minimum 3.0 GPA required.
Deadline:
June 15
$4,000.00
Louise A. Habicht University Honors Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth
Applicant must be a senior working on his/her honors theses.
Deadline:
March 1
$1,000.00
Gustave and Elsa LaStaiti Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth
Applicant must have a minimum 3.0 GPA and 24 credit hours and must demonstrate involvement in significant public service at the institution or in his/her hometown.
Deadline:
March 1
$1,000.00
Alumni Association Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth
Selection is based upon merit.
Deadline:
March 1
$500.00
Kenneth G. Gammons C.P.A. Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth
Applicant must be enrolled in the Charlton College of Business.
Deadline:
March 1
$2,000.00
Robert W. Thompson Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth
Applicant must be enrolled in the College of Engineering. Preference is given to students pursuing a course of study leading to a career in facilities engineering.
Deadline:
March 1
$2,500.00
Alumnae Sponsor Award
Sponsor:
Regis College
Deadline:
None
$2,000.00
