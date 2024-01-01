Lansing residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Lansing residents is $38,642.00, and 9.1% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Lansing, MI more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

25.8% of Lansing residents have a college degree or higher, while 26.1% have a high school degree but no more and 11.2% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 36.9% have at least some college education, 16.3% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 9.5% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Lansing residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 11.9% of people living in Lansing, MI are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 20.1% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Lansing.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Lansing, MI residents?

There are 449 scholarships totaling $1,633,815.00 available to Lansing residents.

Are these scholarships available for Lansing high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Lansing can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Lansing?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Lansing can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.