Sterling Heights residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Sterling Heights residents is $62,344.00, and 25.7% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Sterling Heights, MI more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

28.1% of Sterling Heights residents have a college degree or higher, while 28.1% have a high school degree but no more and 13.7% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 30.1% have at least some college education, 18.6% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 9.5% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Sterling Heights residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 11.8% of people living in Sterling Heights, MI are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 14.0% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Sterling Heights.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Sterling Heights, MI residents?

There are 449 scholarships totaling $1,633,815.00 available to Sterling Heights residents.

Are these scholarships available for Sterling Heights high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Sterling Heights can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Sterling Heights?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Sterling Heights can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.