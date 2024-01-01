Oakland County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 14% of Oakland County residents in Michigan over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 17% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Oakland County residents in Michigan will continue to need help paying for college. 36,362 men and 35,152 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 30,335 men 38,005 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Oakland County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Oakland County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Oakland County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Oakland County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Oakland County residents?

There are 449 scholarships totaling $1,633,815.00 available to Oakland County residents. You can easily browse through all 449 scholarships below.

Do I need to be a resident of Oakland County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Oakland County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Oakland County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.