Ann Arbor residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Ann Arbor residents is $61,247.00, and 31.5% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Ann Arbor, MI more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

74.2% of Ann Arbor residents have a college degree or higher, while 7.4% have a high school degree but no more and 3.2% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 15.3% have at least some college education, 29.5% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 44.7% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Ann Arbor residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 15.0% of people living in Ann Arbor, MI are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 31.7% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Ann Arbor.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Ann Arbor, MI residents?

There are 449 scholarships totaling $1,633,815.00 available to Ann Arbor residents.

Are these scholarships available for Ann Arbor high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Ann Arbor can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Ann Arbor?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Ann Arbor can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.