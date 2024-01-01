Sign Up
2024 Minnesota Scholarships

Minnesota is not immune from the nationwide trend of rising tuition costs. The average tuition for Minnesota universities is a whopping $16,740.00 and the total cost of attendance is $33,077.00. 68% of student graduates in Minnesota graduate with an average debt load of $32,317.00. That’s why hundreds of thousands of students in Minnesota turn either to scholarships or student loans.

These MN scholarships are available for men, women and a variety of students in Minnesota, and any Minnesota resident regardless of their interests or background. Minnesota scholarships are available for college students, for adults going back to school, and all types of MN students or MN residents, and especially targeted to help middle class families afford a top-of-the-line education. The best part about these scholarships is they are easy (many require nothing more than filling out a simple form) and they don’t need to be paid back!

While some scholarships are easy and can be completed in under 30 seconds, others require more upfront information. We’ve marked easy scholarships with a little “Easy Apply” so you can prioritize them. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Minnesota residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for MN residents?

There are 339 scholarships totaling $2,071,049.00 available to Minnesota residents. You can easily browse through all 339 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for moms and single moms in Minnesota?

Moms in Minnesota are eligible for all the same scholarships as MN residents. Therefore, the 339 scholarships worth $2,071,049.00 mentioned above is also available to moms and single moms. In addition, however, you can check out additional scholarships for moms, which have been provided exclusively for moms and single moms, and you can find from the main scholarship search engine page.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Minnesota?

339 scholarships worth $2,071,049.00 are available for college students in MN. In addition, we encourage current college students in Minnesota to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Minnesota for more options. Here are links for scholarships at the 20 largest colleges in Minnesota:

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Minnesota?

339 scholarships totaling $2,071,049.00 are available for high school seniors in MN. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of MN to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Minnesota residents, or they do not require specific state residency at all and are therefore available to MN students and residents, as well as others across the country.

Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$15,000 in Scholarships for Minnesota Residents
Create a free CampusReel account and automatically enroll in up to $15,000 of scholarships from our partners based on your elligibility.
$15,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$2,000 Virtual Tour Scholarship
CampusReel’s $2,000 student-led virtual tour may be the most entertaining scholarship yet. Watch 1 video to enter!
$2,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 ScholarshipPoints Scholarship for Minnesota
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in ScholarshipPoints $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 SmarterCollege Scholarship for Minnesota
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in SmarterCollege $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 Appily No Essay Scholarship for Minnesota
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the Appily $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 CollegeXpress No Essay Scholarship for Minnesota
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the CollegeXpress $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Transfer Achievement Awards
Sponsor:
Hamline University
Awarded to transfer students with a minimum 3.0 GPA from transfer school. Students must have completed at least 24 semester credits.
Deadline:
None
$12,000.00
Richard L. Davis National Scholarship
Sponsor:
American College of Medical Practice Executives (ACMPE)
Applicant must submit a letter stating career goals and objectives, a resume showing employment history with a brief narrative describing specific employment responsibilities in the health care field, and three letters of recommendation. Reference letters should address performance, character, potential to succeed, and need for scholarship support. Send for an application...
Deadline:
May 1
$1,500.00
Constance L. Lloyd/ACMPE Scholarship
Sponsor:
American College of Medical Practice Executives (ACMPE)
Applicant must be a woman enrolled at an accredited college or university in Georgia. Applicant must submit a letter stating career goals and objectives, a resume showing employment history with a brief narrative describing specific employment responsibilities in health care field, and three letters of recommendation. Reference letters should address performance,...
Deadline:
June 1
$2,500.00
Richard L. Davis Managers' Scholarship
Sponsor:
American College of Medical Practice Executives (ACMPE)
Applicant must submit a letter stating career goals and objectives, with an explanation of the individual's need for professional development such as gaps in formal education or changing health care environment, a resume showing employment history with a brief narrative describing specific employment responsibilities in the health care field, and three...
Deadline:
May 1
$1,500.00
Public Safety Officers Survivor Grant
Sponsor:
Minnesota Office of Higher Education Division of Student Financial Aid
Applicant must be the dependent child under age 23 (or under age 30 for those honorably discharged from active duty or released to a reserve or National Guard unit) or the surviving spouse of a public safety officer who was killed in the line of duty on or after January 1,...
Deadline:
Open
$10,488.00
Richard Green Scholarship
Sponsor:
St. Cloud State University
Awarded to applicant who will contribute to cultural diversity of the university. Selection is based upon GPA, class rank, ACT scores, community involvement, and essay. Financial need is considered.
Deadline:
January 25
$2,000.00
Presidential - Founders Scholarship
Sponsor:
St. Cloud State University
Students will be automatically considered for award using their admissions application to the university. Strong GPA, class rank, and ACT scores will be considered.
Deadline:
December 15 (fall), October 15 (spring)
$2,000.00
Performance Scholarship
Sponsor:
Bethel University (Minnesota)
Applicant must have a minimum 2.5 GPA and execute an audition with the appropriate department (music, art, theatre, or communication studies).
Deadline:
None
$4,000.00
Fredrikson & Byron Foundation Minority Scholarship
Sponsor:
Fredrikson & Byron, P.A.
Applicant must be a minority student who is currently enrolled in the first year of law school.
Deadline:
March 31
$15,000.00
Departmental Scholarship in Art, Art History, Digital Media Arts, Music, Science, Theatre and Writing
Sponsor:
Hamline University
Applicant must excel in the area.
Deadline:
January 10, February 1
$5,000.00
Talbot's Scholarship Foundation
Sponsor:
Talbots Charitable Foundation
Applicant must be a woman who earned their high school diploma or GED at least 10 years ago, and who is now seeking a college degree at an accredited two-year or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school. Selection is based on academic record, scholarship essay, potential to succeed, leadership and participation...
Deadline:
January 3
$30,000.00
Science, Mathematics, and Engineering Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of St. Thomas
Selection is based upon math and lab science tests. Finalists will be invited to interview.
Deadline:
December
-
Neuroscience Research Prize
Sponsor:
American Academy of Neurology
Applicant must be a high school student. Application must represent original laboratory research as well as the original written work of the applicant.
Deadline:
December 15
$1,000.00
