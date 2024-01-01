Dakota County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 27% of Dakota County residents in Minnesota over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 58% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Dakota County residents in Minnesota will continue to need help paying for college. 12,953 men and 12,251 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 8,121 men 11,111 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Dakota County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Dakota County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Dakota County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Dakota County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Dakota County residents?

There are 339 scholarships totaling $2,071,049.00 available to Dakota County residents. You can easily browse through all 339 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Dakota County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Dakota County?

Do I need to be a resident of Dakota County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Dakota County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Dakota County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.