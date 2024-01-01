Sign Up
2024 Hennepin County Scholarships

Hennepin County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 11% of Hennepin County residents in Minnesota over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 15% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Hennepin County residents in Minnesota will continue to need help paying for college. 30,544 men and 29,648 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 31,991 men 37,837 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Hennepin County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Hennepin County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Hennepin County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Hennepin County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Hennepin County residents?

There are 339 scholarships totaling $2,071,049.00 available to Hennepin County residents. You can easily browse through all 339 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Hennepin County?

339 scholarships worth $2,071,049.00 are available for college students in Hennepin County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Hennepin County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Hennepin for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Hennepin County?

339 scholarships totaling $2,071,049.00 are available for high school seniors in Hennepin County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Hennepin County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Hennepin County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Hennepin County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.

Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$15,000 in Scholarships for Hennepin Residents
Create a free CampusReel account and automatically enroll in up to $15,000 of scholarships from our partners based on your elligibility.
$15,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$2,000 Virtual Tour Scholarship
CampusReel’s $2,000 student-led virtual tour may be the most entertaining scholarship yet. Watch 1 video to enter!
$2,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 ScholarshipPoints Scholarship for Hennepin
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in ScholarshipPoints $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 SmarterCollege Scholarship for Hennepin
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in SmarterCollege $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 Appily No Essay Scholarship for Hennepin
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the Appily $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 CollegeXpress No Essay Scholarship for Hennepin
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the CollegeXpress $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Transfer Achievement Awards
Sponsor:
Hamline University
Awarded to transfer students with a minimum 3.0 GPA from transfer school. Students must have completed at least 24 semester credits.
Deadline:
None
$12,000.00
Richard L. Davis National Scholarship
Sponsor:
American College of Medical Practice Executives (ACMPE)
Applicant must submit a letter stating career goals and objectives, a resume showing employment history with a brief narrative describing specific employment responsibilities in the health care field, and three letters of recommendation. Reference letters should address performance, character, potential to succeed, and need for scholarship support. Send for an application...
Deadline:
May 1
$1,500.00
Constance L. Lloyd/ACMPE Scholarship
Sponsor:
American College of Medical Practice Executives (ACMPE)
Applicant must be a woman enrolled at an accredited college or university in Georgia. Applicant must submit a letter stating career goals and objectives, a resume showing employment history with a brief narrative describing specific employment responsibilities in health care field, and three letters of recommendation. Reference letters should address performance,...
Deadline:
June 1
$2,500.00
Richard L. Davis Managers' Scholarship
Sponsor:
American College of Medical Practice Executives (ACMPE)
Applicant must submit a letter stating career goals and objectives, with an explanation of the individual's need for professional development such as gaps in formal education or changing health care environment, a resume showing employment history with a brief narrative describing specific employment responsibilities in the health care field, and three...
Deadline:
May 1
$1,500.00
Public Safety Officers Survivor Grant
Sponsor:
Minnesota Office of Higher Education Division of Student Financial Aid
Applicant must be the dependent child under age 23 (or under age 30 for those honorably discharged from active duty or released to a reserve or National Guard unit) or the surviving spouse of a public safety officer who was killed in the line of duty on or after January 1,...
Deadline:
Open
$10,488.00
Richard Green Scholarship
Sponsor:
St. Cloud State University
Awarded to applicant who will contribute to cultural diversity of the university. Selection is based upon GPA, class rank, ACT scores, community involvement, and essay. Financial need is considered.
Deadline:
January 25
$2,000.00
Presidential - Founders Scholarship
Sponsor:
St. Cloud State University
Students will be automatically considered for award using their admissions application to the university. Strong GPA, class rank, and ACT scores will be considered.
Deadline:
December 15 (fall), October 15 (spring)
$2,000.00
Performance Scholarship
Sponsor:
Bethel University (Minnesota)
Applicant must have a minimum 2.5 GPA and execute an audition with the appropriate department (music, art, theatre, or communication studies).
Deadline:
None
$4,000.00
Fredrikson & Byron Foundation Minority Scholarship
Sponsor:
Fredrikson & Byron, P.A.
Applicant must be a minority student who is currently enrolled in the first year of law school.
Deadline:
March 31
$15,000.00
Departmental Scholarship in Art, Art History, Digital Media Arts, Music, Science, Theatre and Writing
Sponsor:
Hamline University
Applicant must excel in the area.
Deadline:
January 10, February 1
$5,000.00
Talbot's Scholarship Foundation
Sponsor:
Talbots Charitable Foundation
Applicant must be a woman who earned their high school diploma or GED at least 10 years ago, and who is now seeking a college degree at an accredited two-year or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school. Selection is based on academic record, scholarship essay, potential to succeed, leadership and participation...
Deadline:
January 3
$30,000.00
Science, Mathematics, and Engineering Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of St. Thomas
Selection is based upon math and lab science tests. Finalists will be invited to interview.
Deadline:
December
-
Neuroscience Research Prize
Sponsor:
American Academy of Neurology
Applicant must be a high school student. Application must represent original laboratory research as well as the original written work of the applicant.
Deadline:
December 15
$1,000.00
