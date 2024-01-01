Hennepin County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 11% of Hennepin County residents in Minnesota over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 15% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Hennepin County residents in Minnesota will continue to need help paying for college. 30,544 men and 29,648 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 31,991 men 37,837 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Hennepin County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Hennepin County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Hennepin County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Hennepin County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Hennepin County residents?

There are 339 scholarships totaling $2,071,049.00 available to Hennepin County residents. You can easily browse through all 339 scholarships below.

Do I need to be a resident of Hennepin County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Hennepin County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Hennepin County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.