Scott County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 71% of Scott County residents in Minnesota over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 19% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Scott County residents in Minnesota will continue to need help paying for college. 3,816 men and 3,555 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 2,140 men 3,257 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Scott County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Scott County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Scott County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Scott County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Scott County residents?

There are 339 scholarships totaling $2,071,049.00 available to Scott County residents. You can easily browse through all 339 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Scott County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Scott County?

Do I need to be a resident of Scott County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Scott County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Scott County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.