Wright County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 36% of Wright County residents in Minnesota over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 24% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Wright County residents in Minnesota will continue to need help paying for college. 3,537 men and 3,486 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,761 men 2,034 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Wright County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Wright County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Wright County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Wright County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Wright County residents?

There are 339 scholarships totaling $2,071,049.00 available to Wright County residents. You can easily browse through all 339 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Wright County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Wright County?

Do I need to be a resident of Wright County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Wright County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Wright County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.