2024 Lauderdale County Scholarships

Lauderdale County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 30% of Lauderdale County residents in Mississippi over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 15% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Lauderdale County residents in Mississippi will continue to need help paying for college. 2,610 men and 2,388 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,185 men 2,302 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Lauderdale County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Lauderdale County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Lauderdale County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Lauderdale County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Lauderdale County residents?

There are 150 scholarships totaling $465,121.00 available to Lauderdale County residents. You can easily browse through all 150 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Lauderdale County?

150 scholarships worth $465,121.00 are available for college students in Lauderdale County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Lauderdale County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Lauderdale for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Lauderdale County?

150 scholarships totaling $465,121.00 are available for high school seniors in Lauderdale County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Lauderdale County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Lauderdale County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Lauderdale County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.

Read more...
Army ROTC Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Southern Mississippi
Selection is competitive.
Deadline:
April 1
$2,644.00
Air Force ROTC Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Southern Mississippi
Selection is based upon competition.
Deadline:
April 1
$2,675.00
Law Enforcement Officers and Fireman Scholarship
Sponsor:
Mississippi Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning
Applicant must be the spouse or child of a full-time Mississippi law enforcement officer or firefighter who was fatally injured or totally disabled from injuries that occurred in the line of duty. Applicant must attend a Mississippi public college or university. Children are eligible until age 23.
Deadline:
September 15
-
Dean's Scholar
Sponsor:
Mississippi College
Applicant must be an incoming freshman student who has exhibited academic achievement.
Deadline:
None
$7,000.00
Speaker's Tournament
Sponsor:
Mississippi College
Applicant must be recommended by the State Convention.
Deadline:
None
-
Donald S. Pichitino Scholarship, SMBHC Honors College
Sponsor:
University of Mississippi
Applicant must apply to Honors College.
Deadline:
February 1 (Priority)
$8,000.00
Harold Parker Memorial Scholarship, SMBHC Honors College
Sponsor:
University of Mississippi
Applicant must apply to the Honors College.
Deadline:
February 1 (Priority)
$6,000.00
Community College Excellence Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Mississippi
Applicant must be nominated from his or her academic dean of college. Applicant must have outstanding academic record.
Deadline:
April 1
$6,500.00
Nissan Scholarship
Sponsor:
Mississippi Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning
Applicant must be a Mississippi student with financial need who is attending a Mississippi public college or university. Minimum 2.0 GPA, minimum composite ACT score of 20, and demonstrated leadership ability are required.
Deadline:
March 1
-
Critical Needs Teacher Loan/Scholarship
Sponsor:
Mississippi Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning
Applicant must be a junior or senior student in a Mississippi college or university in a program of study that will lead to a Class 'A' educator's license or alternate route educator's license. Recipient may fulfill loan-to-scholarship service by working as a full-time teacher in a Mississippi public school in a...
Deadline:
March 31
-
Nursing Education Loan/Scholarship - R.N. to B.S.N.
Sponsor:
Mississippi Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning
Applicant must be a licensed registered nurse who is seeking a bachelor's degree in nursing at a Mississippi college or university. Recipient may fulfill the loan-to-scholarship service obligation by working as a professional nurse in Mississippi.
Deadline:
March 31
$4,000.00
Entergy Mississippi Inc.'s Excellence in Education Scholarship
Sponsor:
Copiah-Lincoln Community College
Applicant must be a resident of Mississippi who is a career or technical student enrolled full time at the college. Applicant must be free of disciplinary problems, have proof of financial need, and have a minimum 2.5 GPA.
Deadline:
None
$1,200.00
Laura Zella Weems Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
Copiah-Lincoln Community College
Applicant must be an incoming freshman with a minimum 2.5 GPA and a minimum ACT score of 18.
Deadline:
None
-
