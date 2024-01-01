Independence residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Independence residents is $46,268.00, and 14.2% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Independence, MO more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

18.8% of Independence residents have a college degree or higher, while 37.6% have a high school degree but no more and 11.4% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 32.2% have at least some college education, 13.0% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 5.8% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Independence residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.6% of people living in Independence, MO are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 12.3% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Independence.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Independence, MO residents?

There are 522 scholarships totaling $1,709,920.00 available to Independence residents.

Are these scholarships available for Independence high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Independence can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Independence?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Independence can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.