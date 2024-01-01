Sign Up
2024 Kansas City Scholarships

Kansas City residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Kansas City residents is $50,136.00, and 20.0% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Kansas City, MO more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

33.5% of Kansas City residents have a college degree or higher, while 26.0% have a high school degree but no more and 10.9% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 29.7% have at least some college education, 20.9% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 12.6% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Kansas City residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.0% of people living in Kansas City, MO are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 16.1% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Kansas City.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Kansas City, MO residents?

There are 522 scholarships totaling $1,709,920.00 available to Kansas City residents.

Are these scholarships available for Kansas City high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Kansas City can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Kansas City?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Kansas City can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.

Music Department Scholarship
Sponsor:
Missouri State University
Selection is based upon audition.
Deadline:
March 31
$2,000.00
Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest
Sponsor:
Ladies Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars
Applicant must attend school in the same state as the sponsoring Auxiliary and submit artwork for a creative, patriotic art competition.
Deadline:
March 31
$10,000.00
In-School Players Scholarship
Sponsor:
Missouri State University
Applicant must have performance experience in acting and/or music.
Deadline:
March 31
$2,000.00
George C. Brooks Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Missouri - Columbia
Applicant must be a minority, have a high composite ACT score, and participate in the Minority Achievement Program, and be in top 10% of high school class. Applicant must enroll first semester after high school graduation.
Deadline:
March 1
$7,500.00
Art and Design Department Scholarship
Sponsor:
Missouri State University
Selection is based upon portfolio and academic record.
Deadline:
February 15
$2,000.00
Alumni Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Missouri - Columbia
Applicant must rank in the top fifth (20%) of secondary school class and have a minimum 26 ACT score, must be recommended by his/her local alumni chapter.
Deadline:
February 1 (Priority)
$4,000.00
Community College Scholarship
Sponsor:
Missouri State University
Applicant must be a Missouri resident nominated by the president of his or her community college. Letters of recommendation required.
Deadline:
May 1
$1,500.00
GED Scholarship
Sponsor:
Missouri State University
Applicant must have a minimum GED score of 310. Award not available to recipients of other freshmen scholarships.
Deadline:
August 17 (fall), January 11 (spring)
$2,000.00
Florence C. Painter Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
Missouri State University
Applicant must have a minimum 3.0 GPA and demonstrate financial need. Preference is given to those planning to teach Spanish.
Deadline:
March 31
$2,500.00
William G. and Retha S. Baker Scholarship
Sponsor:
Missouri State University
Applicant must rank in the top third of class of a high school in Ozark County, Mo., and demonstrate citizenship and financial need.
Deadline:
March 31
$1,250.00
Mahala Denney Scholarship
Sponsor:
Missouri State University
Applicant must be from Seymour High School, Mo.
Deadline:
March 31
$2,200.00
Army ROTC Supplemental Scholarship
Sponsor:
Missouri State University
Applicant must be a recipient of a two-, three-, or four-year Army ROTC scholarship. Selection is based upon academic excellence, military potential, and financial need.
Deadline:
March 31
-
Founders Scholarship
Sponsor:
Fontbonne University
Applicant must have a minimum cumulative high school GPA of 3.2 on a 4.0 scale and a SAT Reasoning composite score of 1700 (ACT equivalent score of 25).
Deadline:
December 15
$11,500.00
