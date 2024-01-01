St. Charles County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 23% of St. Charles County residents in Missouri over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 61% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that St. Charles County residents in Missouri will continue to need help paying for college. 10,388 men and 10,004 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 7,418 men 9,703 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to St. Charles County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. St. Charles County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to St. Charles County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for St. Charles County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for St. Charles County residents?

There are 522 scholarships totaling $1,709,920.00 available to St. Charles County residents. You can easily browse through all 522 scholarships below.

522 scholarships worth $1,709,920.00 are available for college students in St. Charles County. In addition, we encourage current college students in St. Charles County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in St. Charles for more options.

522 scholarships totaling $1,709,920.00 are available for high school seniors in St. Charles County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of St. Charles County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for St. Charles County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to St. Charles County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.