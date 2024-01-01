Gallatin County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 76% of Gallatin County residents in Montana over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 11% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Gallatin County residents in Montana will continue to need help paying for college. 1,899 men and 1,705 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 6,797 men 5,413 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Gallatin County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Gallatin County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Gallatin County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Gallatin County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Gallatin County residents?

There are 238 scholarships totaling $241,165.00 available to Gallatin County residents. You can easily browse through all 238 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Gallatin County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Gallatin County?

Do I need to be a resident of Gallatin County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Gallatin County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Gallatin County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.