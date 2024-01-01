Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Lincoln Scholarships

Lincoln residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Lincoln residents is $53,089.00, and 21.8% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Lincoln, NE more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

37.8% of Lincoln residents have a college degree or higher, while 22.2% have a high school degree but no more and 7.1% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 33.0% have at least some college education, 24.2% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 13.6% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Lincoln residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 13.4% of people living in Lincoln, NE are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 19.6% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Lincoln.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Lincoln, NE residents?

There are 135 scholarships totaling $334,750.00 available to Lincoln residents.

Are these scholarships available for Lincoln high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Lincoln can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Lincoln?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Lincoln can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.

Read more...
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$15,000 in Scholarships for Lincoln Residents
Create a free CampusReel account and automatically enroll in up to $15,000 of scholarships from our partners based on your elligibility.
$15,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$2,000 Virtual Tour Scholarship
CampusReel’s $2,000 student-led virtual tour may be the most entertaining scholarship yet. Watch 1 video to enter!
$2,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 ScholarshipPoints Scholarship for Lincoln
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in ScholarshipPoints $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 SmarterCollege Scholarship for Lincoln
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in SmarterCollege $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 Appily No Essay Scholarship for Lincoln
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the Appily $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 CollegeXpress No Essay Scholarship for Lincoln
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the CollegeXpress $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Oratorical Contest Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Legion - Nebraska
Applicant must be a winner of the Nebraska Department Oratorical Contest.
Deadline:
Open
$18,000.00
David Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Nebraska, Lincoln
Deadline:
January 15
$1,000.00
Eastman Scholarship in Mathematics
Sponsor:
University of Nebraska, Lincoln
Applicant must be a Nebraska high school graduate.
Deadline:
January 15
$4,000.00
Regents Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Nebraska, Lincoln
Applicant must be a graduate of a Nebraska high school.
Deadline:
January 15
$2,250.00
Davis Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Nebraska, Lincoln
Applicant must be an underrepresented minority from Nebraska.
Deadline:
January 15
$1,500.00
NPPF Television News Scholarship
Sponsor:
National Press Photographers Foundation (NPPF)
Applicant must be enrolled at a recognized four-year college or university, have courses in TV news photojournalism in a program leading to a bachelor's degree, and submit a videotape with examples of work and a one-page biographical sketch including statement of professional goals. Tape should contain no more than three complete...
Deadline:
March 1
$1,000.00
Youth Golf Scholarship
Sponsor:
Phelps County Community Foundation
Applicant must be a graduate or graduating senior from Holdrege High School who will enroll in a post-secondary institution and was a member of the Holdrege High School Golf team during their senior year. Minimum 3.0 GPA required.
Deadline:
February 15
$3,000.00
Chancellor's Leadership Class Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Nebraska, Lincoln
Selection is based on outstanding leadership skills.
Deadline:
January 15
$1,000.00
Maynard Jensen American Legion Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Legion - Nebraska
Applicant must be the child or grandchild of a member of the American Legion or of a POW, MIA, KIA, or any deceased veteran, be a Nebraska resident, and attend a Nebraska institution of higher education.
Deadline:
March 1
$500.00
Omaha World-Herald Scholarship
Sponsor:
Wayne State College
Applicant must be a Nebraska resident with a minimum composite ACT score of 25 and a minimum 3.5 GPA.
Deadline:
December 1
-
Presidential Scholarship
Sponsor:
Wayne State College
Applicant must have a minimum composite ACT score of 30.
Deadline:
December 1
-
Leadership Award
Sponsor:
Wayne State College
Applicant must have been very active in high school leadership and plan to continue that involvement in college.
Deadline:
December 1
-
Education Matters Scholarship
Sponsor:
Wayne State College
Applicant must have demonstrated academic success and have made a commitment to extensive high school involvement, other significant leadership and volunteer opportunities will be considered.
Deadline:
December 1
$2,000.00
Apply Free for $15,000 in Scholarships
Create a CampusReel account & enroll in up to $15,000 of scholarships automatically.
Register for Free
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved