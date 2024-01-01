Sarpy County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 10% of Sarpy County residents in Nebraska over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 21% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Sarpy County residents in Nebraska will continue to need help paying for college. 4,791 men and 4,261 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 4,614 men 5,073 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Sarpy County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Sarpy County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Sarpy County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Sarpy County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Sarpy County residents?

There are 135 scholarships totaling $334,750.00 available to Sarpy County residents. You can easily browse through all 135 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Sarpy County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Sarpy County?

Do I need to be a resident of Sarpy County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Sarpy County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Sarpy County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.