2024 Sarpy County Scholarships

Sarpy County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 10% of Sarpy County residents in Nebraska over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 21% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Sarpy County residents in Nebraska will continue to need help paying for college. 4,791 men and 4,261 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 4,614 men 5,073 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Sarpy County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Sarpy County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Sarpy County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Sarpy County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Sarpy County residents?

There are 135 scholarships totaling $334,750.00 available to Sarpy County residents. You can easily browse through all 135 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Sarpy County?

135 scholarships worth $334,750.00 are available for college students in Sarpy County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Sarpy County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Sarpy for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Sarpy County?

135 scholarships totaling $334,750.00 are available for high school seniors in Sarpy County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Sarpy County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Sarpy County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Sarpy County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.

Oratorical Contest Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Legion - Nebraska
Applicant must be a winner of the Nebraska Department Oratorical Contest.
Deadline:
Open
$18,000.00
David Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Nebraska, Lincoln
Deadline:
January 15
$1,000.00
Eastman Scholarship in Mathematics
Sponsor:
University of Nebraska, Lincoln
Applicant must be a Nebraska high school graduate.
Deadline:
January 15
$4,000.00
Regents Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Nebraska, Lincoln
Applicant must be a graduate of a Nebraska high school.
Deadline:
January 15
$2,250.00
Davis Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Nebraska, Lincoln
Applicant must be an underrepresented minority from Nebraska.
Deadline:
January 15
$1,500.00
NPPF Television News Scholarship
Sponsor:
National Press Photographers Foundation (NPPF)
Applicant must be enrolled at a recognized four-year college or university, have courses in TV news photojournalism in a program leading to a bachelor's degree, and submit a videotape with examples of work and a one-page biographical sketch including statement of professional goals. Tape should contain no more than three complete...
Deadline:
March 1
$1,000.00
Youth Golf Scholarship
Sponsor:
Phelps County Community Foundation
Applicant must be a graduate or graduating senior from Holdrege High School who will enroll in a post-secondary institution and was a member of the Holdrege High School Golf team during their senior year. Minimum 3.0 GPA required.
Deadline:
February 15
$3,000.00
Chancellor's Leadership Class Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Nebraska, Lincoln
Selection is based on outstanding leadership skills.
Deadline:
January 15
$1,000.00
Maynard Jensen American Legion Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Legion - Nebraska
Applicant must be the child or grandchild of a member of the American Legion or of a POW, MIA, KIA, or any deceased veteran, be a Nebraska resident, and attend a Nebraska institution of higher education.
Deadline:
March 1
$500.00
Omaha World-Herald Scholarship
Sponsor:
Wayne State College
Applicant must be a Nebraska resident with a minimum composite ACT score of 25 and a minimum 3.5 GPA.
Deadline:
December 1
-
Presidential Scholarship
Sponsor:
Wayne State College
Applicant must have a minimum composite ACT score of 30.
Deadline:
December 1
-
Leadership Award
Sponsor:
Wayne State College
Applicant must have been very active in high school leadership and plan to continue that involvement in college.
Deadline:
December 1
-
Education Matters Scholarship
Sponsor:
Wayne State College
Applicant must have demonstrated academic success and have made a commitment to extensive high school involvement, other significant leadership and volunteer opportunities will be considered.
Deadline:
December 1
$2,000.00
