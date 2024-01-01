Henderson residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Henderson residents is $66,939.00, and 30.3% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Henderson, NV more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

31.7% of Henderson residents have a college degree or higher, while 26.3% have a high school degree but no more and 6.8% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 35.1% have at least some college education, 19.9% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 11.8% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Henderson residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 11.8% of people living in Henderson, NV are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 11.3% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Henderson.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Henderson, NV residents?

There are 58 scholarships totaling $221,800.00 available to Henderson residents.

Are these scholarships available for Henderson high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Henderson can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Henderson?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Henderson can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.