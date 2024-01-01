Washoe County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 24% of Washoe County residents in Nevada over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 67% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Washoe County residents in Nevada will continue to need help paying for college. 11,446 men and 10,758 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 10,938 men 12,794 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Washoe County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Washoe County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Washoe County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Washoe County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Washoe County residents?

There are 58 scholarships totaling $221,800.00 available to Washoe County residents. You can easily browse through all 58 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Washoe County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Washoe County?

Do I need to be a resident of Washoe County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Washoe County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Washoe County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.