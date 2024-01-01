Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Washoe County Scholarships

Washoe County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 24% of Washoe County residents in Nevada over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 67% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Washoe County residents in Nevada will continue to need help paying for college. 11,446 men and 10,758 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 10,938 men 12,794 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Washoe County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Washoe County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Washoe County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Washoe County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Washoe County residents?

There are 58 scholarships totaling $221,800.00 available to Washoe County residents. You can easily browse through all 58 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Washoe County?

58 scholarships worth $221,800.00 are available for college students in Washoe County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Washoe County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Washoe for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Washoe County?

58 scholarships totaling $221,800.00 are available for high school seniors in Washoe County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Washoe County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Washoe County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Washoe County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.

Read more...
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$15,000 in Scholarships for Washoe Residents
Create a free CampusReel account and automatically enroll in up to $15,000 of scholarships from our partners based on your elligibility.
$15,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$2,000 Virtual Tour Scholarship
CampusReel’s $2,000 student-led virtual tour may be the most entertaining scholarship yet. Watch 1 video to enter!
$2,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 ScholarshipPoints Scholarship for Washoe
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in ScholarshipPoints $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 SmarterCollege Scholarship for Washoe
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in SmarterCollege $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 Appily No Essay Scholarship for Washoe
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the Appily $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 CollegeXpress No Essay Scholarship for Washoe
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the CollegeXpress $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Access Merit Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Selection is based upon financial need, class standing, and class rank. Minimum 3.0 GPA and high national test scores are also required.
Deadline:
February 1 (priority)
$4,800.00
Worthy Goal Scholarship
Sponsor:
International Food Service Executives Association
Applicant must be enrolled or accepted as a full-time student in a food service-related major at a two- or four-year college or university for the upcoming fall term.
Deadline:
February 1
$1,500.00
NAAS II National Scholarship
Sponsor:
National Academy of American Scholars (NAAS) Fund
Applicant must be under the age of 25 and be pursuing a four-year degree full time at an accredited four-year institution with a minimum grade average of 'C'. Selection is based upon scholastic excellence and outstanding character. Send self-addressed stamped envelope (#10) with a $3.00 handling fee for application and information...
Deadline:
February 1
$3,000.00
Larry Chervenak Hospitality Technology Endowed Scholarship
Sponsor:
Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals Foundation (HFTP)
Deadline:
November 1, March 1
-
Frances Tally Endowed Scholarship
Sponsor:
Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals Foundation (HFTP)
Deadline:
November 1, March 1
-
Health Professionals and Specializing Physicians Scholarship Program
Sponsor:
Belmont Anderson & Associates
Applicant must be currently attending a college, university, medical school, or specialization school, or will be attending within one year, and has hopes to enter the medical field in the future. Essay required.
Deadline:
October 14
$500.00
Timothy S Y Lam Foundation Education Scholarship
Sponsor:
Timothy S Y Lam Foundation (TSYLF)
Applicant must be an undergraduate, master's, or doctoral student over the age of 21 who is majoring in a hospitality-related course (ie. hotel management, concierge, conference management/event planning, catering, hospitality leadership/supervision, hospitality human resources, and wedding coordination/design).
Deadline:
November 15, May 15
$2,000.00
Freshman Trustee Scholarship
Sponsor:
Sierra Nevada College
Applicant must be an incoming freshman with a minimum 3.75 GPA.
Deadline:
None
$11,000.00
Freshman Presidential Scholarship
Sponsor:
Sierra Nevada College
Applicant must be an incoming freshman with a GPA ranging between 3.25 and 3.75.
Deadline:
None
$6,000.00
Freshman Provost Scholarship
Sponsor:
Sierra Nevada College
Applicant must be an incoming freshman with a GPA between 3.0 to 3.25.
Deadline:
None
$5,000.00
Freshman SNC Eagle Scholarship
Sponsor:
Sierra Nevada College
Applicant must be an incoming freshman who has a GPA between 2.8 and 2.99.
Deadline:
None
$4,000.00
Transfer Scholarship
Sponsor:
Sierra Nevada College
Applicant must an accepted transfer student with a minimum 2.0 GPA and 15 college credits.
Deadline:
None
$11,000.00
Native American Scholarship
Sponsor:
Sierra Nevada College
Applicant must be an incoming freshman who is a member of a Nevada Tribe and is a graduate of a Nevada high school.
Deadline:
None
-
  • Nevada Scholarships by College
Apply Free for $15,000 in Scholarships
Create a CampusReel account & enroll in up to $15,000 of scholarships automatically.
Register for Free
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved