Reno residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Reno residents is $52,106.00, and 21.6% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Reno, NV more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

32.0% of Reno residents have a college degree or higher, while 22.6% have a high school degree but no more and 13.0% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 32.4% have at least some college education, 20.0% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 12.0% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Reno residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.3% of people living in Reno, NV are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 16.8% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Reno.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Reno, NV residents?

There are 58 scholarships totaling $221,800.00 available to Reno residents.

Are these scholarships available for Reno high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Reno can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Reno?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Reno can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.