2024 Reno Scholarships

Reno residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Reno residents is $52,106.00, and 21.6% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Reno, NV more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

32.0% of Reno residents have a college degree or higher, while 22.6% have a high school degree but no more and 13.0% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 32.4% have at least some college education, 20.0% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 12.0% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Reno residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.3% of people living in Reno, NV are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 16.8% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Reno.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Reno, NV residents?

There are 58 scholarships totaling $221,800.00 available to Reno residents.

Are these scholarships available for Reno high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Reno can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Reno?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Reno can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.

Access Merit Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Selection is based upon financial need, class standing, and class rank. Minimum 3.0 GPA and high national test scores are also required.
Deadline:
February 1 (priority)
$4,800.00
Worthy Goal Scholarship
Sponsor:
International Food Service Executives Association
Applicant must be enrolled or accepted as a full-time student in a food service-related major at a two- or four-year college or university for the upcoming fall term.
Deadline:
February 1
$1,500.00
NAAS II National Scholarship
Sponsor:
National Academy of American Scholars (NAAS) Fund
Applicant must be under the age of 25 and be pursuing a four-year degree full time at an accredited four-year institution with a minimum grade average of 'C'. Selection is based upon scholastic excellence and outstanding character. Send self-addressed stamped envelope (#10) with a $3.00 handling fee for application and information...
Deadline:
February 1
$3,000.00
Larry Chervenak Hospitality Technology Endowed Scholarship
Sponsor:
Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals Foundation (HFTP)
Deadline:
November 1, March 1
-
Frances Tally Endowed Scholarship
Sponsor:
Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals Foundation (HFTP)
Deadline:
November 1, March 1
-
Health Professionals and Specializing Physicians Scholarship Program
Sponsor:
Belmont Anderson & Associates
Applicant must be currently attending a college, university, medical school, or specialization school, or will be attending within one year, and has hopes to enter the medical field in the future. Essay required.
Deadline:
October 14
$500.00
Timothy S Y Lam Foundation Education Scholarship
Sponsor:
Timothy S Y Lam Foundation (TSYLF)
Applicant must be an undergraduate, master's, or doctoral student over the age of 21 who is majoring in a hospitality-related course (ie. hotel management, concierge, conference management/event planning, catering, hospitality leadership/supervision, hospitality human resources, and wedding coordination/design).
Deadline:
November 15, May 15
$2,000.00
Freshman Trustee Scholarship
Sponsor:
Sierra Nevada College
Applicant must be an incoming freshman with a minimum 3.75 GPA.
Deadline:
None
$11,000.00
Freshman Presidential Scholarship
Sponsor:
Sierra Nevada College
Applicant must be an incoming freshman with a GPA ranging between 3.25 and 3.75.
Deadline:
None
$6,000.00
Freshman Provost Scholarship
Sponsor:
Sierra Nevada College
Applicant must be an incoming freshman with a GPA between 3.0 to 3.25.
Deadline:
None
$5,000.00
Freshman SNC Eagle Scholarship
Sponsor:
Sierra Nevada College
Applicant must be an incoming freshman who has a GPA between 2.8 and 2.99.
Deadline:
None
$4,000.00
Transfer Scholarship
Sponsor:
Sierra Nevada College
Applicant must an accepted transfer student with a minimum 2.0 GPA and 15 college credits.
Deadline:
None
$11,000.00
Native American Scholarship
Sponsor:
Sierra Nevada College
Applicant must be an incoming freshman who is a member of a Nevada Tribe and is a graduate of a Nevada high school.
Deadline:
None
-
