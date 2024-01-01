New Hampshire is not immune from the nationwide trend of rising tuition costs. The average tuition for New Hampshire universities is a whopping $24,861.00 and the total cost of attendance is $42,589.00. 76% of student graduates in New Hampshire graduate with an average debt load of $36,776.00. That’s why hundreds of thousands of students in New Hampshire turn either to scholarships or student loans.

These NH scholarships are available for men, women and a variety of students in New Hampshire, and any New Hampshire resident regardless of their interests or background. New Hampshire scholarships are available for college students, for adults going back to school, and all types of NH students or NH residents, and especially targeted to help middle class families afford a top-of-the-line education. The best part about these scholarships is they are easy (many require nothing more than filling out a simple form) and they don’t need to be paid back!

While some scholarships are easy and can be completed in under 30 seconds, others require more upfront information. We’ve marked easy scholarships with a little “Easy Apply” so you can prioritize them. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for New Hampshire residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for NH residents?

There are 69 scholarships totaling $237,900.00 available to New Hampshire residents. You can easily browse through all 69 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for moms and single moms in New Hampshire?

Moms in New Hampshire are eligible for all the same scholarships as NH residents. Therefore, the 69 scholarships worth $237,900.00 mentioned above is also available to moms and single moms. In addition, however, you can check out additional scholarships for moms, which have been provided exclusively for moms and single moms, and you can find from the main scholarship search engine page.

How many scholarships are available for college students in New Hampshire?

69 scholarships worth $237,900.00 are available for college students in NH. In addition, we encourage current college students in New Hampshire to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in New Hampshire for more options. Here are links for scholarships at the 20 largest colleges in New Hampshire:

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in New Hampshire?

69 scholarships totaling $237,900.00 are available for high school seniors in NH. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of NH to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for New Hampshire residents, or they do not require specific state residency at all and are therefore available to NH students and residents, as well as others across the country.