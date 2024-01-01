Bergen County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 10% of Bergen County residents in New Jersey over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 15% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Bergen County residents in New Jersey will continue to need help paying for college. 23,926 men and 24,026 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 19,934 men 22,895 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Bergen County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Bergen County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Bergen County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Bergen County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Bergen County residents?

There are 233 scholarships totaling $924,500.00 available to Bergen County residents. You can easily browse through all 233 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Bergen County?

233 scholarships worth $924,500.00 are available for college students in Bergen County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Bergen County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Bergen for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Bergen County?

233 scholarships totaling $924,500.00 are available for high school seniors in Bergen County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Bergen County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Bergen County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Bergen County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.