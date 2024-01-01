Passaic County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 23% of Passaic County residents in New Jersey over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 11% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Passaic County residents in New Jersey will continue to need help paying for college. 14,470 men and 14,216 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 10,524 men 13,780 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Passaic County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Passaic County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Passaic County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Passaic County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Passaic County residents?

There are 233 scholarships totaling $924,500.00 available to Passaic County residents. You can easily browse through all 233 scholarships below.

