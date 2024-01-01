Sign Up
2024 Union County Scholarships

Union County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 40% of Union County residents in New Jersey over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 10% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Union County residents in New Jersey will continue to need help paying for college. 15,478 men and 14,678 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 10,414 men 14,268 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Union County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Union County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Union County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Union County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Union County residents?

There are 233 scholarships totaling $924,500.00 available to Union County residents. You can easily browse through all 233 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Union County?

233 scholarships worth $924,500.00 are available for college students in Union County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Union County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Union for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Union County?

233 scholarships totaling $924,500.00 are available for high school seniors in Union County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Union County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Union County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Union County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.

Stutz Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Legion - New Jersey
Applicant must be the natural or adopted child of a member of the American Legion Department of New Jersey.
Deadline:
February 15
$1,000.00
Oratorical Contest Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Legion - New Jersey
Applicant must be a winner in the New Jersey Department Oratorical Contest.
Deadline:
February 15
$4,000.00
Educational Opportunity Fund Grant
Sponsor:
New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority
Applicant must be from an educationally disadvantaged background and demonstrate financial need. Applicant must be a full-time, matriculated student at a New Jersey college or university and be a resident of New Jersey for at least 12 consecutive months.
Deadline:
October, March 1 (spring)
$2,500.00
Edward J. Bloustein Distinguished Scholars
Sponsor:
New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority
Applicant must be (and have been for the previous 12 consecutive months) a New Jersey resident planning to attend a New Jersey college or university full-time. Applicant must be able to demonstrate academic achievement based upon secondary school records and SAT scores at the end of their junior year.
Deadline:
October 1
$1,000.00
Survivor Tuition Benefits Program
Sponsor:
New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority
Applicant must be the dependent of a New Jersey emergency service member or law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty. Applicant must be a resident of New Jersey attending a New Jersey institution of higher education as an undergraduate on at least a half-time basis. Grants pay the actual...
Deadline:
October 1, March 1 (spring)
-
Tuition Aid Grant
Sponsor:
New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority
Applicant must be or intend to be a full-time undergraduate at a New Jersey college or university, demonstrate financial need, and must have lived in New Jersey for at least 12 consecutive months.
Deadline:
June 1 (renewal students), October 1 (students who did not receive the award during the prior academic year)
-
Pavonia Scholarship
Sponsor:
St. Peter's College
Applicant must have a minimum 'B' average and a minimum combined SAT I score of 1000 (composite ACT score of 21).
Deadline:
None
$8,500.00
Keys Award
Sponsor:
St. Peter's College
Applicant must have a minimum 'B-' average and a minimum combined SAT I score of 950 (composite ACT score of 19).
Deadline:
None
$5,000.00
National Merit Scholarship
Sponsor:
The State University of New Jersey - Rutgers
Applicant must be a National Merit finalist who designates a division of Rutgers University as first choice on the National Merit Scholarship application.
Deadline:
None
$1,000.00
Clare Boothe Luce Scholarship
Sponsor:
Seton Hall University
Applicant must be a continuing female student at Seton Hall University majoring in biology, biochemistry, chemistry, computer science, engineering, mathematics or physics.
Deadline:
February 1
-
Woman's Guild Scholarship
Sponsor:
Seton Hall University
Applicant must be interested in the pre-medical, pre-dental, physician assistant or physical therapy programs. Minimum 3.8 GPA and 1300 SAT score required.
Deadline:
January 1
$5,000.00
Transfer Scholarship
Sponsor:
Seton Hall University
Applicant must be a full-time student transfering a minimum of 24 credits to Seton Hall University. Minimum 3.0 GPA required.
Deadline:
June 1
$10,000.00
Altamura/Caruso Voice Competition, USA
Sponsor:
Altamura/Caruso Voice Competition, USA
Applicant must be a young professional majoring in operatic studies, currently performing in opera, and wishing to advance to the next level.
Deadline:
May 31
$10,000.00
