Union County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 40% of Union County residents in New Jersey over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 10% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Union County residents in New Jersey will continue to need help paying for college. 15,478 men and 14,678 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 10,414 men 14,268 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Union County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Union County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Union County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Union County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Union County residents?

There are 233 scholarships totaling $924,500.00 available to Union County residents. You can easily browse through all 233 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Union County?

233 scholarships worth $924,500.00 are available for college students in Union County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Union County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Union for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Union County?

233 scholarships totaling $924,500.00 are available for high school seniors in Union County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Union County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Union County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Union County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.