Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Elizabeth Scholarships

Elizabeth residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Elizabeth residents is $45,186.00, and 14.6% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Elizabeth, NJ more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

12.4% of Elizabeth residents have a college degree or higher, while 39.1% have a high school degree but no more and 26.7% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 21.8% have at least some college education, 8.7% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 3.7% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Elizabeth residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 14.1% of people living in Elizabeth, NJ are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 15.7% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Elizabeth.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Elizabeth, NJ residents?

There are 233 scholarships totaling $924,500.00 available to Elizabeth residents.

Are these scholarships available for Elizabeth high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Elizabeth can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Elizabeth?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Elizabeth can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.

Read more...
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$15,000 in Scholarships for Elizabeth Residents
Create a free CampusReel account and automatically enroll in up to $15,000 of scholarships from our partners based on your elligibility.
$15,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$2,000 Virtual Tour Scholarship
CampusReel’s $2,000 student-led virtual tour may be the most entertaining scholarship yet. Watch 1 video to enter!
$2,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 ScholarshipPoints Scholarship for Elizabeth
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in ScholarshipPoints $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 SmarterCollege Scholarship for Elizabeth
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in SmarterCollege $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 Appily No Essay Scholarship for Elizabeth
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the Appily $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 CollegeXpress No Essay Scholarship for Elizabeth
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the CollegeXpress $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Stutz Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Legion - New Jersey
Applicant must be the natural or adopted child of a member of the American Legion Department of New Jersey.
Deadline:
February 15
$1,000.00
Oratorical Contest Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Legion - New Jersey
Applicant must be a winner in the New Jersey Department Oratorical Contest.
Deadline:
February 15
$4,000.00
Educational Opportunity Fund Grant
Sponsor:
New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority
Applicant must be from an educationally disadvantaged background and demonstrate financial need. Applicant must be a full-time, matriculated student at a New Jersey college or university and be a resident of New Jersey for at least 12 consecutive months.
Deadline:
October, March 1 (spring)
$2,500.00
Edward J. Bloustein Distinguished Scholars
Sponsor:
New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority
Applicant must be (and have been for the previous 12 consecutive months) a New Jersey resident planning to attend a New Jersey college or university full-time. Applicant must be able to demonstrate academic achievement based upon secondary school records and SAT scores at the end of their junior year.
Deadline:
October 1
$1,000.00
Survivor Tuition Benefits Program
Sponsor:
New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority
Applicant must be the dependent of a New Jersey emergency service member or law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty. Applicant must be a resident of New Jersey attending a New Jersey institution of higher education as an undergraduate on at least a half-time basis. Grants pay the actual...
Deadline:
October 1, March 1 (spring)
-
Tuition Aid Grant
Sponsor:
New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority
Applicant must be or intend to be a full-time undergraduate at a New Jersey college or university, demonstrate financial need, and must have lived in New Jersey for at least 12 consecutive months.
Deadline:
June 1 (renewal students), October 1 (students who did not receive the award during the prior academic year)
-
Pavonia Scholarship
Sponsor:
St. Peter's College
Applicant must have a minimum 'B' average and a minimum combined SAT I score of 1000 (composite ACT score of 21).
Deadline:
None
$8,500.00
Keys Award
Sponsor:
St. Peter's College
Applicant must have a minimum 'B-' average and a minimum combined SAT I score of 950 (composite ACT score of 19).
Deadline:
None
$5,000.00
National Merit Scholarship
Sponsor:
The State University of New Jersey - Rutgers
Applicant must be a National Merit finalist who designates a division of Rutgers University as first choice on the National Merit Scholarship application.
Deadline:
None
$1,000.00
Clare Boothe Luce Scholarship
Sponsor:
Seton Hall University
Applicant must be a continuing female student at Seton Hall University majoring in biology, biochemistry, chemistry, computer science, engineering, mathematics or physics.
Deadline:
February 1
-
Woman's Guild Scholarship
Sponsor:
Seton Hall University
Applicant must be interested in the pre-medical, pre-dental, physician assistant or physical therapy programs. Minimum 3.8 GPA and 1300 SAT score required.
Deadline:
January 1
$5,000.00
Transfer Scholarship
Sponsor:
Seton Hall University
Applicant must be a full-time student transfering a minimum of 24 credits to Seton Hall University. Minimum 3.0 GPA required.
Deadline:
June 1
$10,000.00
Altamura/Caruso Voice Competition, USA
Sponsor:
Altamura/Caruso Voice Competition, USA
Applicant must be a young professional majoring in operatic studies, currently performing in opera, and wishing to advance to the next level.
Deadline:
May 31
$10,000.00
Apply Free for $15,000 in Scholarships
Create a CampusReel account & enroll in up to $15,000 of scholarships automatically.
Register for Free
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved