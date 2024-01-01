Elizabeth residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Elizabeth residents is $45,186.00, and 14.6% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Elizabeth, NJ more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

12.4% of Elizabeth residents have a college degree or higher, while 39.1% have a high school degree but no more and 26.7% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 21.8% have at least some college education, 8.7% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 3.7% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Elizabeth residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 14.1% of people living in Elizabeth, NJ are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 15.7% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Elizabeth.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Elizabeth, NJ residents?

There are 233 scholarships totaling $924,500.00 available to Elizabeth residents.

Are these scholarships available for Elizabeth high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Elizabeth can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Elizabeth?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Elizabeth can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.